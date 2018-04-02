Maruti Suzuki sales in March up 13%, Tata Motors posts 31% gain

Maruti Suzuki sales in the compact segments, comprising cars like Baleno, Swift and Ignis hatchbacks, clocked sales of 68,885 units, rising 13.5% from a year-ago. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest passenger car maker, said March domestic passenger car sales rose 13.3% from a year earlier to 147,170 units, led by growth across segments.

The utility vehicle (UV) segment, not included under passenger cars, grew 24.3% to 22,764 units in March, driven by sales of Maruti’s Vitara Brezza and S-Cross models.

It is typically observed in March that auto firms dispatch more to their dealerships in a bid to liquidate unsold stock before closing accounts for the fiscal year.

Auto makers in India report dispatches to dealerships as sales.

The compact car segment comprising Baleno, Swift and Ignis hatchbacks clocked sales of 68,885 units, rising 13.5% from a year-ago.

Sales in the mini car segment, comprising old workhorses Alto and WagonR, rose 21.1% to 37,511 units.

Meanwhile, sales of the mid-sized Ciaz sedan declined 12.1% to 4,321 units, in line with a trend prevalent since July 2017, when the government withdrew the benefits extended to hybrid models under the goods and services tax (GST) regime.

Tata Motors Ltd on Sunday said it posted sales of 20,266 units in domestic passenger vehicles in March, a 31.3% rise from the year-ago period.

The growth was on the back of increasing demand for the company’s compact SUV Nexon and full-bodied SUV Hexa as the utility vehicle segment grew by 223%, showing a trend of growing customer base for the utility vehicle segment, the company said in a press release.

Demand was also driven by the Tiago hatchback and Tigor compact sedan, but the overall passenger car segment declined by 4%, the company added.