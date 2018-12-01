GST collection drops to Rs 97,637 crore in November

GST collection in November fell short of the Rs 1 lakh-crore mark. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Goods and Services (GST) collection in November dropped to Rs 97,637 crore, lower than Rs 1 lakh crore collected previous month.

The total number of GSTR 3B returns filed for October up to November 30, 2018, is 69.6 lakh, the finance ministry said in a statement. Compensation released to states for the August-September period stood at Rs 11,922 crore.

Also read: The fallout of deteriorating macros on required GST revenue run rate

Of the Rs 97,637 crore collected, central GST (CGST) collection is Rs 16,812 crore, state GST (SGST) is Rs 23,070 crore, integrated GST (IGST) is Rs 49,726 crore (including Rs 24,133 crore collected on imports) and cess is Rs 8,031 crore (including Rs 842 crore collected on imports).

The total revenue earned by the central government and state governments after regular settlement in November 2018 is Rs 35,073 crore for CGST and Rs 38,774 crore for SGST, according to the finance ministry.

GST collection stood at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in April, Rs 94,016 crore in May, Rs 95,610 crore in June, Rs 96,483 crore in July, Rs 93,960 crore in August, Rs 94,442 crore in September and Rs 1,00,710 crore in October.

Commenting of the number, EY tax partner Abhishek Jain said: “While GST collections have fallen vis-a-vis the earlier month, it is higher than the average monthly collection in the year. This steady increase in average collection raises hopes of a regular monthly collection of Rs 1 lakh crore.”

Also read: Govt may miss GST collection targets for this fiscal, hints Jaitley

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.