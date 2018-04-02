Honda recalls 56,194 units of Aviator, Activa 125, Grazia
New Delhi:Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is recalling 56,194 units of its three scooter models—Aviator, Activa 125 and Grazia—to rectify issue of excessive hardness in a bolt mounted in the front fork.
The recall will cover units of the three models manufactured from 7 February, 2018, to 16 March, 2018, the company said in a statement.
The company has identified a suspected quality issue of excessive hardness in “Bolt flange 10X42” mounted in the front fork of 56,194 units of these models, HMSI said.
“Honda, as a precautionary measure, will voluntarily inspect these models ..the company will replace the suspected part, if required, on free of cost basis irrespective to the affected vehicles warranty status,” it added.
HMSI through its dealers will directly notify affected customers via call or e-mail or SMS for inspection of their vehicle, the company said.
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Concor: strong volumes, but falling lead distances can crimp benefits
The trends in airline privatisation around the world
Why Electrosteel Steels is so attractive to Vedanta
RBI policy: Of tumbling cauliflower prices, crumbling rate hike arguments
Why are infrastructure stocks falling when order flows in roads are up?