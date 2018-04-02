 Honda recalls 56,194 units of Aviator, Activa 125, Grazia - Livemint
Honda recalls 56,194 units of Aviator, Activa 125, Grazia

The company has identified a suspected quality issue of excessive hardness in “Bolt flange 10X42” mounted in the front fork of 56,194 units of these models, HMSI said
Last Published: Mon, Apr 02 2018. 03 14 PM IST
PTI
Employees work on the assembly line at the Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India plant in Manesar, India. The recall will cover units of three scooter models manufactured from 7 February, 2018, to 16 March, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Employees work on the assembly line at the Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India plant in Manesar, India. The recall will cover units of three scooter models manufactured from 7 February, 2018, to 16 March, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi:Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is recalling 56,194 units of its three scooter models—Aviator, Activa 125 and Grazia—to rectify issue of excessive hardness in a bolt mounted in the front fork.

The recall will cover units of the three models manufactured from 7 February, 2018, to 16 March, 2018, the company said in a statement.

The company has identified a suspected quality issue of excessive hardness in “Bolt flange 10X42” mounted in the front fork of 56,194 units of these models, HMSI said.

“Honda, as a precautionary measure, will voluntarily inspect these models ..the company will replace the suspected part, if required, on free of cost basis irrespective to the affected vehicles warranty status,” it added.

HMSI through its dealers will directly notify affected customers via call or e-mail or SMS for inspection of their vehicle, the company said.

First Published: Mon, Apr 02 2018. 03 14 PM IST
