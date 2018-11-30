Govt extends deadline for filing TDS returns for Oct-Dec to Jan 2019
Notified entities are required to collect TDS at 1% on payments to goods or services suppliers in excess of Rs 2.5 lakh
New Delhi: The government has extended the due date of filing tax deducted at source (TDS) returns under GST laws for the October-December period till January 31, 2019.
The TDS provisions under the goods and services tax (GST) were brought into effect from October 1, 2018.
According to the Central GST (CGST) Act, the notified entities are required to collect TDS at 1% on payments to goods or services suppliers in excess of Rs 2.5 lakh. Also, states levy 1% TDS under state laws.
The finance ministry, through a notification, extended the due date for filing TDS returns under GST for the October-December 2018 period, till January 31, 2019.
PwC India partner and leader (indirect tax) Pratik Jain said issues were being faced on GST portal regarding acceptance of tax deducted by the deductor for claiming credit/ benefit by the deductee and generation of TDS certificates.
“Even after following the steps, TDS certificates were not getting generated in certain cases, leading to disputes between deductor and deductee,” Jain said.
He said the government should consider all such challenges and make necessary changes on the GST portal.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
More From Industry »
- IDFC Bank to seek shareholders’ nod next month for name change
- RBI seeks stay on CIC order on foreign donors in FCRA list
- Oil prices poised for worst month in 10 years on spectre of supply glut
- RBI eases norms for NBFCs to securitise loan books
- GEECL anticipates $2 billion investment in Raniganj (South) block for shale development
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Sotheby’s Mumbai auction: Tyeb Mehta’s ‘Durga’ fetches ₹20 crore
- Netflix cancels Marvel’s ‘Daredevil’ after 3 seasons
- IDFC Bank to seek shareholders’ nod next month for name change
- Govt extends deadline for filing TDS returns for Oct-Dec to Jan 2019
- 4 Indian-origin women in Forbes top female US tech moguls’ list