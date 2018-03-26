 Small savings interest rates may not go up in April-June - Livemint
Small savings interest rates may not go up in April-June

Economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg replied in the negative when asked whether the rising bond yield could prompt the government to raise interest rates on small savings schemes from 1 April
PTI
Since 2016, the government has linked the small savings deposit rate with the benchmark government securities (G-Sec) rate. Photo: iStockphoto

New Delhi: The finance ministry on Monday indicated that the interest rate on small savings schemes may not go up in the next quarter.

Government fixes every quarter interest rates of small savings schemes like public provident fund (PPF), national savings certificate (NSC), senior citizen savings scheme and Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme.

When asked whether the rising bond yield could prompt the government to raise interest rates on small savings schemes from 1 April, economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said, “No, not in this quarter.”

Since 2016, the government has linked the small savings deposit rate with the benchmark government securities (G-Sec) rate.

For the January-March quarter, the government had reduced interest rates on such schemes by 0.2 percentage points. Accordingly PPF and NSC fetch a lower annual rate of 7.6%, while KVP gives 7.3% yield.

The girl child savings scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi, offers 8.1% annually. Term deposits of 1-5 years have a lower interest rate of 6.6-7.4% to be paid quarterly, while the five-year recurring deposit is pegged at 6.9%.

First Published: Mon, Mar 26 2018. 10 03 PM IST
