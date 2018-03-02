Group of economists oppose call for PSU bank privatization
New Delhi: A group of over 60 economists has expressed concerns over calls from various quarters to privatize state-run banks in the wake of the recent Rs12,636 crore scam involving Punjab National Bank.
“It is worth noting that even a scam as large as the present one has not led to a widespread run on PNB and other banks. This is because of the state guarantee that still generates trust in the public banking system,” they said in a statement.
“At this juncture, it is critical to focus on effective regulation and supervision of all banks, and to make the regulatory process stricter as well as more transparent and accountable. Using this crisis to privatize public banks will only make matters much worse,” the statement added.
They pointed out that “private banks are even more prone to scams and failure, as the financial sector is rife with information asymmetries and market imperfections.”
Economists who are signatories to the statement include Prabhat Patnaik, professor emeritus, Jawaharlal Nehru University; Abhijit Sen, former member, Planning Commission; C.P. Chandrasekhar, professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University; and Jayati Ghosh, professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University.
Latest News »
- Govt to set up more NCLTs to handle wave of bankruptcy cases
- Sebi to focus on big bang market reforms at board meeting
- Kumar Rangarajan, who sold his Little Eye Labs to Facebook, is back with Slang Labs
- Blue Star puts J&K plant on hold over tax breaks
- Air India to conduct auction of assets that went unsold in the February round
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors