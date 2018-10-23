BoB, Vijaya Bank, Dena bosses to meet on Wednesday over merger

Lenders will form a coordination committee and chalk out a plan for the merger. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Mumbai: Chief executive officers (CEOs) of Bank of Baroda (BoB), Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank will meet on Wednesday to plan the implementation of their upcoming merger, according to a person familiar with the development.

This would be the second meeting of the three banks after the announcement of the merger, said the person quoted above. “We are expected to finalize the coordination committees for the amalgamation in the meeting tomorrow."

Mint had reported on 3 October that banks will hold their first meeting by 12 October to discuss the merger, quoting Dena Bank’s newly appointed managing director and CEO Karnam Sekar.

Lenders will form a coordination committee and chalk out a plan for the merger. “We need to work on what would be the broad contours of the exercise along with the timelines. We also need to find out areas where all three banks need more harmonization,” Sekar had said.

The government had, on 10th September, proposed the merger of the three state-owned banks. The merged entity, comprising two relatively stronger banks and a weak one, will be the third-largest lender in India after State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank Ltd, with total business of Rs 14.82 trillion.

