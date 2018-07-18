Flipkart offers mobile recharge, flight ticket bookings

The Flipkart app now throws up two new tabs, one for recharges and another for booking flight tickets. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Offering tough competition to rival e-commerce majors Paytm and Amazon, Flipkart has also started providing the feature of recharging prepaid mobile phones directly from its app. Flipkart already has its online payment arm PhonePe but the option of recharging mobile plans was so far not available directly on the app.

The Flipkart app throws up two new tabs, one for recharges and another for booking flight tickets. The ticket-booking facility is in partnership with MakeMyTrip.

Paytm is the leader in the online payments space. Flipkart had so far not integrated all PhonePe app features with the Flipkart app.

PhonePe’s total transaction volumes have more than doubled over the last two quarters. It processes roughly 1 million offline transactions every month, while its daily online transaction numbers have gone up to 2 million per day.

Amazon, on the other hand, has been investing in developing and promoting Amazon Pay. It already offers features like mobile recharge, payment of postpaid mobile bills, DTH recharge and paying for electricity, landline, broadband and gas bills on its app through the Amazon Pay wallet. Amazon Pay is also accepted as a payment method for bookings on BookMyShow and also has several tie-ups with other partners for flight tickets (EaseMyTrip), bus tickets (redBus), food orders, etc.