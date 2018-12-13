Asia’s highest real rates may push RBI chief to ease policy

Economists see high real rates as a threat to investment in an economy gripped by uncertainty before a general election next year and a crisis in the shadow banking sector that’s hurting domestic consumption. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Asia’s highest real interest rates just got a lot higher after inflation in India slowed sharply in November.

India’s benchmark interest rate, after adjusting for inflation, stood at 4.2% after data on Wednesday showed inflation slowed to 2.3%. That may push the Reserve Bank of India’s new governor to shift to an easing bias and possibly cut interest rates next year.

“Number of factors are currently impinging on investment: weak external demand, high real interest rates, low capacity utilization and leveraged corporate balance sheets,’ economists at Nomura Inc. wrote in a report this week.

Governor Shaktikanta Das, who took charge on Wednesday, said growth was very much part of the inflation-targeting Reserve Bank of India’s focus. That added to the optimism in the bonds market about the next rate move.

Already, the one-year onshore swap rates are factoring a 50% chance of a interest rate cut around April or June, or 100% chance of a 25 basis-point cut in August, according to ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. That’s a turnaround from a view in October for a hike of 100 basis points over the next 12 months.