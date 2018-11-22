Telecom woes: Kumar Mangalam Birla meets DoT secretary
Birla had earlier expressed concerns over the severe liquidity crunch in the telecom industry and has sent an SOS to the government for deferring statutory payments in a sector that is not generating enough cash to even service loans
New Delhi: Just days after raising concerns over stress in the telecom sector, Vodafone Idea Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla Thursday held another round of talks with Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan.
Birla, who was flanked by other senior officials of Vodafone Idea and Himanshu Kapania, vice-chairman at Grasim Industries (also Board member of Vodafone Idea Ltd) met Sundararajan for nearly 30 minutes.
Emerging from the meeting, Birla, however, refused to comment on the deliberations.
This is the second such meeting between the industry honcho and the communications ministry over the last few days.
Birla had earlier expressed concerns over the severe liquidity crunch in the telecom industry and has sent an SOS to the government for deferring statutory payments in a sector that is not generating enough cash to even service loans.
The telecom sector has been battered by falling tariffs, eroding profitability, and mounting debt in the face of stiff competition triggered by disruptive offerings of Reliance Jio, owned by richest Indian Mukesh Ambani.
Birla, who heads Vodafone Idea -- the country’s largest mobile operator, had also raised issues around high spectrum payouts and levies during his meeting, earlier this month, with Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha as well as Sundararajan.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
More From Industry »
- When gas reaches a city, it creates a new ecosystem, says Narendra Modi
- Vodafone Idea CEO says competition makes telcos’ revenue unsustainable
- Oil dips as US crude stockpiles swell; possible OPEC cuts prevent bigger slide
- ECF panel to submit RBI reserves report by February end
- Vodafone Idea plans to invest Rs27,000 crore in FY20
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- CPCB for ban on construction activities in pollution ‘hotspot’ if Delhi air quality turns severe
- Are connected tech toys too smart for their own good?
- WTO says G20 restrictions affect $481 billion of trade
- The unsung and hopeful Congress loyalists of Madhya Pradesh
- Indirect tax collections in FY’19 may fall short by Rs90,000 crore: Report