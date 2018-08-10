Passenger vehicle sales decline 2.71% in July
Two-wheeler sales rise 8.17% last month; car sales drop marginally
New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined 2.71% to 2,90,960 units in July from 2,99,066 units in the year-ago period, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday. Domestic car sales also declined marginally to 1,91,979 units, compared with 1,92,845 in July 2017.
Motorcycle sales last month, however, rose 9.67% to 11,50,995 units, against 10,49,478 units a year ago. Total two-wheeler sales in July rose 8.17% to 18,17,077 units, from 16,79,876 units in the same month last year.
Sales of commercial vehicles were up 29.65% to 76,497 units in July, the industry body said. Vehicle sales across categories registered a rise of 7.97% to 22,44,875 units, from 20,79,204 units in July 2017, it added.
