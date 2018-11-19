RBI to review bank capital rules, restructure MSME loans

The RBI board held a nine-hour meeting today. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

The central board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday discussed capital requirements for banks, restructuring of MSMEs and a rework of the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework to address the bad loan crisis in India’s banking system, the central bank said in a statement.

The board also decided to constitute an expert committee to examine Economic Capital Framework, the membership and terms of reference of which will be jointly determined by the Government of India and the central bank.

The board also advised that the RBI should consider a scheme for restructuring of stressed standard assets of MSME borrowers with aggregate credit facilities of up to 250 million, subject to such conditions as are necessary for ensuring financial stability.

The Board, while deciding to retain the CRAR at 9%, agreed to extend the transition period for implementing the last tranche of 0.625% under the Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB), by one year, i.e., up to March 31, 2020. With regard to banks under PCA, it was decided that the matter will be examined by the Board for Financial Supervision (BFS) of RBI.