IDBI Bank board to meet on 4 October to consider allotting shares to LIC

IDBI shares on the BSE closed at ₹50 on Monday, up 0.4% from their previous close.

Mumbai: IDBI Bank on Friday said its board would meet on 4 October to consider preferential allotment of shares to Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) aggregating up to 51% of the capital of the bank. LIC already holds 7.98% stake in IDBI Bank.

In a statement to the stock exchanges on Friday, IDBI Bank said it had received a letter dated 27 September, 2018, from LIC conveying approval of its board of directors for subscribing to the equity capital of IDBI Bank, through preferential issue or open offer, up to 51% of the post issue subscribed paid-up capital, as an acquisition of controlling stake as promoter in IDBI Bank.

“IDBI Bank’s board will meet on 4 October to consider the preferential allotment of equity shares to LIC aggregating up to 51% of post issue paid-up capital of the bank and for conducting postal ballot for obtaining shareholders’ approval for preferential issue of capital to LIC, under section 62(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, and other consequential matters,” said IDBI Bank.

On 17 July, IDBI Bank’s board had approved a proposal to seek the government’s nod to classify LIC as a promoter once India’s largest life insurer acquired majority stake in the state-owned bank.

The bank had then said that it had received communication from LIC expressing interest in acquiring a 51% controlling stake in the bank, through preferential allotment of shares or an open offer. “So, largely the three things to look into are expression of interest by LIC taking a 51% controlling stake, to give them promoter status and to decide upon mode of infusion, whether by way of preferential shares or through an open offer,” B. Sriram, managing director and chief executive officer, IDBI Bank had said. “LIC will get management control post the deal,” he had added.

On 29 June, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) had provided LIC a regulatory exemption to pick up more than 15% stake in a company. However, it has to pare its stake to 15% over five to seven years.

The bank’s losses widened to ₹8,237.92 crore in the financial year ended 31 March from ₹5,158 crore in the previous year.

Gross bad loans almost doubled to ₹55,588.26 crore during 2017-18, which was 32.36% of the bank’s gross advances during the year.