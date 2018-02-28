Harley Davidson unveils 2 models in Softail portfolio

Harley-Davidson, India and China, managing director Peter MacKenzie poses on a Harley-Davidson Deluxe during launch of the company’s two new ‘Softail’ motorcycles, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: American cult bike maker Harley Davidson on Wednesday unveiled two new models in its Softail portfolio—Low Rider and Deluxe—priced at Rs12.99 lakh and Rs17.99 lakh, respectively.

The models are an addition to the four MY18 Softail models launched in October 2017. The Low Rider comes with 19-inch front and 16-inch rear radiate cast wheels and standard anti-lock braking system (ABS) while the Deluxe has features such as retro-modern styled LED lighting from front to back, running lights and tombstone tail, among others.

“The addition of two new models is aimed at strengthening the brand’s Softail portfolio in the country. It also continues to reinforce our leadership position among the leisure riding segment in the country,” Harley Davidson India and China managing director Peter MacKenzie told PTI in New Delhi.

The new models are equipped with 1745cc Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine. The vehicles are powered by dual-bending valve front suspension and an adjustable hidden rear monoshock, the company said, adding that the models are faster, lighter and have better handling than any of their predecessors.

“The Indian market has evolved and customers look forward to innovation in technology and comfort. This is evident from the growth in the leisure riding segment for premium motorcycles,” MacKenzie said. The company also announced a price revision for their popular Touring and CVO lineup. The price of Road King has been reduced to Rs24.99 lakh from Rs28.37 lakh, while Street Glide Special is now priced at Rs33.50 lakh from the earlier Rs29.99 lakh.

Similarly, the new price for Road Glide Special is Rs32.99 lakh against Rs35.61 lakh and CVO TM Limited is now available at Rs49.99 lakh against the old price of Rs53.72 lakh.