Lalit Kumar Chandel appointed govt nominee on ICICI Bank board

Chandel has been nominated as the government nominee director in place of Lok Ranjan, as per the communication received from the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance on 5 December 2018
Last Published: Wed, Dec 05 2018. 09 30 PM IST
New Delhi: The government has appointed Lalit Kumar Chandel, economic advisor in the Department of Financial Services, as its nominee on the board of ICICI Bank with effect from 4 December, the lender said on Wednesday.
Chandel has been nominated as the government nominee director in place of Lok Ranjan, as per the communication received from the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance on 5 December 2018, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.
In total, there are 12 members on the board of the private sector lender, including chairman Girish Chandra Chaturvedi, Managing Director and CEO Sandeep Bakhshi and three executive directors Vishakha Mulye, Vijay Chandok and Anup Bagchi.
First Published: Wed, Dec 05 2018. 09 30 PM IST
