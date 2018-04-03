CBI widens PNB fraud probe, questions other banks’ senior executives

CBI has so far arrested 19 people as part of its ongoing PNB fraud investigation. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Widening the scope of its probe into the Rs12,636 crore PNB fraud, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started questioning senior executives of other Indian banks, the overseas branches of which were issued letters of undertaking (LoU) by Punjab National Bank.

The agency questioned the general managers and deputy general managers of Bank of India, Allahabad Bank and Axis Bank on Sunday and Monday. CBI did not name the executives.

However, senior agency officials confirmed that these executives were not based out of overseas branches, but were part of the Indian operations of the banks.

“CBI has been questioning senior officers of other Indian banks whose overseas branches were involved in the issue of buyers’ credit on the basis of LoUs issued by PNB. During the last two days, CBI has been questioning officers of the rank of GM and DGM of these banks who were in charge of the international and treasury operations. So far, five officers of the banks have been questioned,” said a person familiar with the developments on condition of anonymity.

The person said that the questioning was being carried out in order to “understand their role, so that we can come to a conclusion,” and added that CBI had not yet been able to determine criminality “because there are shell companies that are also involved and the ongoing investigation is trying to ascertain the role of these officials.”

Bank of India, Allahabad Bank and Axis Bank did not respond to requests for comment till press time.

The move comes three weeks after the CBI questioned PNB’s general manager (treasury) S.K. Chand on 5 March, a day after it arrested four people—two employees and an auditor of jeweller Nirav Modi’s group of companies, and a director of the Gitanjali group of companies.

The agency confirmed then that Manish K. Bosamiya, former additional general manager (operation) and Miten Anil Pandya, then finance manager, both of Firestar International, were arrested for their alleged role in the preparation of applications for the fraudulent LoUs.

In February, the Nirav Modi group as well as Mehul Choksi’s Gitanjali group were accused of defrauding PNB of Rs12,636 crore by allegedly colluding with bank employees to secure credit from overseas lenders using fraudulent guarantees for the past eight years.

While both Modi and Choksi have denied wrongdoing and have declined from joining the ongoing investigation, their lawyers told Mint that the two were unable to travel to India since their passports had been suspended.

On 17 February, CBI had arrested Gokulnath Shetty, a former deputy manager at PNB; Manoj Kharat, a single-window operator at the bank; and Hemant Bhat, the authorized signatory of the Nirav Modi group.

On Monday, the agency questioned four other officials from the Nirav Modi group—chief financial officer Ravi Gupta, vice-president (finance) Vipul Ambani, president of the Nirav Modi group’s international finance division Saurabh Sharma, and Subhash Parab, a senior finance executive of the group.

In its second complaint to CBI on 13 February, PNB, admitting the involvement of some of its officials, said, “They have fraudulently issued letters of undertaking, without following the bank’s prescribed procedures… and without making entries in the banking system, avoiding detection of the transactions... transmitted SWIFT instructions to the overseas branches of Indian banks under buyer’s credit.”

So far, the CBI has arrested 19 people as part of the ongoing probe.

In a statement issued last week, PNB stated that it was going to bear the entire liability of the LoUs that had been issued.

Gopika Gopakumar in Mumbai contributed to this story.