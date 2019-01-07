Jio launches app featuring family locator, lost-and-found services for Kumbh

The app will provide information on Kumbh, real-time travel information including special trains and busesPhoto: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

New Delhi: Reliance Jio Monday launched an app with family locator, lost and found features and other customised services for the world’s largest congregation Kumbh Mela to be held between January 15 and March 4 in Allahabad.

The app Kumbh JioPhone can be accessed from Jio store which will have ‘Family Locator’ feature to help attendees stay close to their family and friends by getting their exact location and ‘Khoya Paya’ (Lost and Found) feature to help them reunite.

“Jio is working closely with the UP Police and KASH IT to ensure experience is delivered,” Jio said in a statement.

It said the Kumbh is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims taking a holy dip over 55 days.

Besides these safety features, the app will provide information on Kumbh, real-time travel information including special trains and buses, passengers shelters at stations, emergency helpline numbers, area routes and maps.