TCS says issued 24,000 job offers this year

TCS’ total headcount currently is 395,000. Photo: Mint

Kolkata: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday said it has issued 20,000 job offers to freshers and around 4,000 offers to non-freshers this year.

The company will go for on-demand hiring because of increased automation in software delivery process, according to the company’s executive vice president and head of global human resource Ajoyendra Mukherjee.

“Everybody is becoming more and more cost conscious, we can’t hire much in advance,” he said.

Last year, too, TCS has issued similar number of offers to freshers. However, the company had given offers to over 40,000 freshers around 3-4 years ago, which declined to 35,000 in 2016, he said.

Last year, net addition to the company’s workforce was 7,775. TCS’ total headcount currently is 395,000.