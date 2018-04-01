Royal Enfield sales surge 27% to 76,087 units in March

A Royal Enfield factory in Chennai. Exports in March 2018 grew by 20% to 1,878 units as compared to 1,564 units in March 2017.

New Delhi:Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, on Sunday reported a 27% jump in total sales to 76,087 units in March.

The two-wheeler manufacturer had sold 60,113 units in March 2017. In the entire fiscal, the company had sold 8,20,492 units as against 6,66,490 units in the financial year ended March 2017, up 23%, Eicher Motors said in a BSE filing.

Exports during the month under review grew by 20% to 1,878 units as compared to 1,564 units in March 2017.

Royal Enfield has also announced its entry into Argentina, the second biggest motorcycle market in Latin America. The company launched its first flagship store in the heart of capital Buenos Aires which also offers after sales, spares and services support.

It has appointed Grupo Simpa as the company’s official dealer-partner for Argentina and will look after all market development and support activities such as marketing and aftersales, for the brand in the country.

Argentina becomes the third country after Brazil and Colombia in the Latin American region to have an exclusive Royal Enfield store.