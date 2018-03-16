Govt testing Rs 10 plastic note, won’t scrap Rs 2000 note

The Rs 2000 note was introduced after demonetisation in November 2016. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: The government today categorically said there was no proposal to discontinue Rs 2000 note, which was introduced after demonetisation in November 2016.

The government also informed the Lok Sabha that it had decided to conduct field trials of Rs 10 plastic notes in five cites.

“There is no proposal under consideration of the government to stop Rs 2000 note,” MoS (finance) P. Radhakrishnan said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha to a question whether the finance ministry has any plan to stop the note in near future.

The sizes of new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 notes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) series is 66mm X 150 mm and 66 mm and 166 mm, respectively. The difference between the two currency notes is 10 mm for easy identification, he said in reply to another question.

The government had scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes on 8 November with an aim to check black money and push digital economy. With regards to plastic notes, the minister said: “It has been decided to conduct field trial of Rs 10 note at five locations”. The trial would be conducted in Kochi, Mysore, Jaipur, Shimla and Bhubaneshwar, he said, adding that the note will be printed in Indian presses on imported substrate. He, however, did not specified any timeline.