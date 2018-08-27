Royal Dutch Shell to acquire Total’s 26% stake in Hazira LNG terminal
The move would allow Shell commercial and operational flexibility over Hazira to maximise integrated value and offer creative customer value propositions
New Delhi: Royal Dutch Shell on Monday said it will acquire French oil major Total SA’s 26% stake in the company that operates 5 MTPA Hazira LNG terminal in Gujarat. The size of the deal was however not disclosed.
“Shell Gas BV, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, has signed a binding Letter of Intent (LoI) with Total Gaz Electricité Holdings France to acquire its 26% equity in the Hazira LNG and Port venture in India, subject to regulatory approvals,”it said in a statement.
Hazira LNG & Port venture comprises two companies—Hazira LNG that operates an LNG re-gasification terminal in Gujarat and Hazira Port, which manages a direct berthing multi-cargo port at Hazira.
“The move would allow Shell commercial and operational flexibility over Hazira to maximise integrated value and offer creative customer value propositions,” it said. This portfolio action is consistent with Shell’s strategy to deepen its presence in the gas value chain in India, the fourth largest LNG consumer in the world, Royal Dutch Shell said.
