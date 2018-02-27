IndusInd Bank ties up with Ripple to aid global payments
New Delhi: Private sector IndusInd Bank has tied up with blockchain solution provider Ripple to enhance global payment transactions in and out of India.
With this affiliation, Ripple can now provide instant access in emerging markets such as India, Brazil and China, IndusInd Bank said in a release. The bank said India witnessed $65 billion move into the country in 2017.
“IndusInd Bank which has significant interests in cross border remittances, plans to harness the power of blockchain technology for facilitating global payments,” it said. The bank strives to leverage the latest technology to build on its existing footprint in payments business through this alliance as the blockchain technology lowers both costs and transfer time for their customers.
“We plan to leverage the Ripple platform to provide an enhanced experience to our clients by delivering instant settlements and atomic confirmations on the back of highly secure infrastructure. This will deliver more value to remitters, recipients and our institutional partners across the world,” Ramesh Ganesan, senior executive vice president at IndusInd Bank said in the statement.
By joining Ripple, financial institutions are able to communicate information about a payment between each other and settle payments immediately, the lender said. Patrick Griffin, head of business development, Ripple said blockchain solutions can provide much more significant impact to the customers of financial institutions in emerging markets.
“The payments problem is a global problem, but its negative impact disproportionally affects emerging market...it’s imperative that we connect the world’s financial institutions into a payments system that works for their customers, not against them,” Griffin said.
Latest News »
- Defer Binani Cement’s resolution process, Braj Binani group tells NCLT
- Govt to set up more NCLTs to handle wave of bankruptcy cases
- Sebi to focus on big bang market reforms at board meeting
- Kumar Rangarajan, who sold his Little Eye Labs to Facebook, is back with Slang Labs
- Blue Star puts J&K plant on hold over tax breaks
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors