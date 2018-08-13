Vehicles will now have colour stickers for each fuel type

The asked the ministry to implement the use of coloured stickers on vehicles plying in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) by September 30. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday accepted the suggestions of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to have hologram-based coloured stickers on vehicles to indicate the nature of fuel being used.

The ministry told a Bench headed by Justice M B Lokur that hologram-based sticker of light blue colour will be used for petrol and CNG-run vehicles, while similar sticker of orange colour will be placed on diesel vehicles. The Bench also comprising justices S Abdul Nazeer and Deepak Gupta asked the ministry to implement the use of coloured stickers on vehicles plying in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) by September 30.

The apex court also asked Additional Solicitor General A.N.S. Nadkarni, who was representing MoRTH, to consider green number plates for electric and hybrid vehicles. Nadkarni told the Bench that the ministry would look into it and take a decision soon. Advocate Aparajita Singh, assisting the court as amicus curiae in the air pollution matter, had earlier suggested to the bench that colour-coaded stickers should be used to identify the nature of fuel being used in the vehicle. These issues had cropped up when the court was hearing a petition on air pollution in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).