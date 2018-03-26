BHEL wins 75MW solar photovoltaic plant in Gujarat

The order for setting up the 75MW SPV power plant at Gujarat solar park, Charanka, has been placed on BHEL by GIPCL. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said on Monday that it has won its largest solar photovoltaic project till date for setting up a 75MW power plant in Gujarat.

The order has been placed by Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd (GIPCL). “Against stiff competitive bidding, BHEL has won an order for setting up a 75 MW solar photovoltaic (SPV) power plant on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis, in Gujarat. Significantly, this will be BHEL’s largest Solar PV project till date,” Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd said in a statement.

The order for setting up the 75MW SPV power plant at Gujarat solar park, Charanka, has been placed on BHEL by GIPCL, it added. With this order, BHEL said, its solar portfolio has risen to 545MW. The company is presently executing over 150MW of ground-mounted and rooftop solar PV projects across the country.

BHEL has been contributing to the national initiatives for developing and promoting renewable energy based products on a sustained basis, since the past three decades. The company has enhanced its state-of-the-art manufacturing lines of solar cells to 105MW and solar modules to 226MW per annum. In addition, space-grade solar panels using high efficiency cells and space-grade battery panels are being manufactured at its electronic systems division in Bengaluru.