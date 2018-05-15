 SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son says new Vision Fund to be set up in ‘near future’ - Livemint
SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son says new Vision Fund to be set up in ‘near future’

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son said Vision Fund 2 would be set up in the near future, adding that investment for the new fund could come from investors in the first fund or from institutional investors
Last Published: Tue, May 15 2018. 03 06 PM IST
Sam Nussey, Reuters
SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son said institutional investors were showing interest in investing. Photo: Mint
Tokyo: SoftBank Group Corp chief executive Masayoshi Son said on Tuesday a second Vision Fund would be set up in the near future, adding that investment for the new fund could come from investors in the first fund or from institutional investors.

“Vision Fund 2 will definitely come,” Son told a conference in Tokyo, with the timing of it “in the near future”. He said the fund won’t be launched in the next six months.

Institutional investors were showing interest in investing, he added.

The Vision Fund is the world’s largest private equity fund, standing, as of last May, at over $93 billion.

First Published: Tue, May 15 2018. 03 06 PM IST
