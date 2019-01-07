Leather industry players lock horns over export of semi-finished product
The demand has come against the backdrop of semi-finished or crust leather makers approaching the commerce ministry to permit export of the product as finished leather with a view to increasing shipments.
New Delhi: Leather garment and footwear manufacturers have asked the government not to treat semi-finished leather as finished product for export purpose as the move would impact availability of raw material, industry sources said.
“Allowing this will impact domestic manufacturing and availability of raw material for leather garment and footwear makers. It will also hit the government’s Make in India campaign,” sources said.
Investment and technology upgradation are required to make finished leather from semi-finished one. While exports of semi-finished leather attracts 60% export duty, there is no duty for shipment of finished leather.
“Exporters of semi-finished goods also want to avoid the export duty. Treating semi-finished as finished for exports will severely affect domestic as well as export of shoes and leather products,” the sources added.
About 10 lakh people are employed in the finished leather industry.
In 2017-18, India’s outbound shipments of finished leather stood at $874 million. The India’s share in global leather exports and imports is about 3 per cent.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
