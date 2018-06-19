Public sector banks to focus on credit needs of good borrowers: FM

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data shows that Indian banks’ non-food credit—which indicates loans extended to key sectors of the economy—grew 8.3% in 2017-18, nearly the same rate as in 2016-17.

New Delhi: State-run banks will focus on meeting the credit demands of 4,500 good borrowers besides micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as the government looks to these lenders to help revive growth.

The banks will also rework existing consortium lending arrangements to remove operational hurdles for credit flow into important sectors of the economy, Union finance minister Piyush Goyal said at a press briefing after a meeting with bankers.

This will enable credit flow to companies in some crucial sectors of the economy to meet their working capital and fixed asset investment requirements, besides helping deploy the excess liquidity with banks at more attractive interest rates.

In the first stage, banks will identify genuine well-performing companies who have borrowings between Rs200 crore and Rs2,000 crore. There are around 4,500 such ‘good’ accounts in state-run banks, mostly under consortium lending.

Over the next three to four weeks, banks will study the credit needs of these borrowers.

After this, banks will look into firms with loans up to Rs200 crore, which will address the credit requirements of MSMEs.

The idea is to support industries that are seeing an uptick in demand, Goyal said, citing sectors such as steel, cement, automobiles, consumer goods and power.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data shows that Indian banks’ non-food credit—which indicates loans extended to key sectors of the economy—grew 8.3% in 2017-18, nearly the same rate as in 2016-17.

India’s economy accelerated to 7.7% growth in the fourth quarter of 2017-18, while the growth in the full year 2017-18 was at 6.7%.

Banks have decided to come up with creditors’ agreements among themselves to eliminate some of the problems faced in consortium lending,

State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar said, while highlighting other important decisions taken to streamline consortium lending. This agreement will be vetted by the Indian Banks’ Association and the boards of banks.

A decision about a loan will go through if 66% of the lenders agree, in keeping with the practice followed in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Keeping in mind the restrictions placed on certain banks under Reserve Bank of India’s prompt corrective action, relatively stronger banks will take a larger share in consortium lending.

Eleven of the 21 state-run banks are under the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework, with the central bank putting strict lending curbs on Dena Bank and Allahabad Bank.

“The idea is to bring an improvement in consortium and multiple banking arrangements and ensure that all banks work together to meet the credit demands of the economy,” Kumar said.

External committees will also be set up by banks to ensure that the processes defined are followed robustly and to look into needs of technological upgrade.

Goyal also sought to assure bankers that they do not have to worry about probes by investigation agencies if they have been honest in their lending decisions while

conducting proper due diligence.