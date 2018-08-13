Banking sector outlook to stay negative till capital positions improve: Fitch
Fitch says the $151-billion stock of bad loans remains a risk for the banking sector’s weak income base, which is vulnerable to ageing provisions and slower NPLs resolution
Mumbai: The outlook for the country’s banking sector is likely to remain negative until its capital position strengthens in proportion to the bad loans and weak financial performances, according to Fitch Ratings.
The rating agency said the $151-billion stock of bad loans remains a risk for the sector’s weak income base, which is vulnerable to ageing provisions and slower non-performing loans (NPLs) resolution.
“Outlook on the Indian banking sector is likely to remain negative until the banks address their weak core capital positions against mounting bad debt and poor financial performance,” it said in a report on Monday.
The capital position of state-run banks is most at risk, with the core capital ratios of 11 of the 21 public sector banks (PSBs) below the 8% common equity tier 1 (CET1) regulatory minimum that will come into place at the end of FY19, according to the report.
The rating agency believes the country’s banks will need $40-55 billion in additional capital to meet the Basel-III requirements by 2019.
Of this, the state-run banks will require the bulk of the amount and most of the capital is likely to be used for meeting minimum capital requirements and absorbing non-performing loans provisions, around three quarters of which are in the form of CET1, the report said.
Fitch Ratings said the government is likely to be forced into providing most of the required capital, since capital raising remain challenging due to state-owned banks’ weak equity valuations.
Last October, the government had announced ₹2.11 trillion capital infusion programme for the state-run banks, spread over two fiscals years - 2017-18 and 2018-19.
As per the plan, the PSBs were to get ₹1.35 trillion through re-capitalisation bonds, and the balance ₹58,000 crore through raising of capital from the market.
Out of the ₹1.35 trillion, the government has already infused about ₹71,000 crore through recap bonds in the banks and balance would be done during FY19.
The report further said that banks’ credit costs rose sharply following regulatory changes aimed at accelerating bad-loan recognition.
It resulted in losses that cumulatively eroded nearly all of the $13 billion in government capital injected in FY18, adding to capital positions which were already weak, the report said.
In FY18, loan growth improved to 10.4%, from 4.4% in FY17. “This improvement was shouldered by a few large banks, and sustaining the growth momentum will be difficult without adequate capital replenishment,” the report said.
The financial of large private-sector banks weakened further in FY18, but are better than those of their state-owned counterparts, 11 of which are under the central bank’s prompt corrective framework, it added.
The report believes the sector’s legacy problems have been largely recognised, but the system NPL ratio could witness more upside due to residual stress and new risks emerging out of the retail and SME sectors.
More From Industry »
- Centre okays CBI prosecution of Usha Ananthasubramanian over PNB scam
- IOC to invest Rs 20,000 cr in city gas projects in 5-8 years
- Ola appoints Ben Legg as managing director of UK operations
- Price caps on knee implants, stents may be replaced by margin restrictions
- FinMin unlikely to heed RBI’s demand for greater power over PSU banks
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Govt committed to find solution for affected home buyers in Noida, Greater Noida: Hardeep Puri
- Centre okays CBI prosecution of Usha Ananthasubramanian over PNB scam
- Over 3-9 million Indians infected with Hepatitis, says health ministry
- What former cricketers are saying about India’s performances in England
- T Rowe Price seeks more time from court on Leo Puri’s term
Mark to Market »
- Novelis may occupy driver’s seat at Hindalco’s consolidated business
- DLF Cyber City’s performance partially offsets IndAS impact
- Why bank stocks are rallying despite dismal Q1 results
- Jet Airways investors, brace yourself for a hard landing
- India’s industrial production in Q1 saw gradual recovery on base effect