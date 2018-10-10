ATF excise duty cut from 14% to 11% in relief for airlines

A notification from the Revenue Department said that the ATF excise duty cut will be effective 11 October. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday slashed excise duty on jet fuel from 14% to 11% to help keep airfares under check and give relief to airlines troubled by high fuel costs. A notification from the Revenue Department said that the excise duty cut will be effective 11 October.

The move comes at a time high aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices and a weaker rupee have kept airline finances under pressure. Airlines have limited wiggle room in raising flight ticket prices without losing market share as the domestic aviation market is extremely price sensitive.

Excise duty on jet fuel was last increased in March 2014 from 8% to 14%.

The government had on 4 October slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹ 1.5 per litre and asked state-run fuel retailers to absorb ₹ 1 per litre of costs in order to give consumers relief from higher fuel prices.

The Narendra Modi government, which has so far been resisting populist measures, is taking steps with consumer interest in mind ahead of general elections next year. The government had raised excise duty on petrol and diesel several times over the last few years to raise funds for its welfare schemes.