HSBC launches online platform MyDeal to raise funds via capital markets

New Delhi: HSBC has launched a new digital platform to simplify capital raising process through capital markets by providing real-time access to information such as investors’ feedback, profiles, client orders and deal pricing.

The platform—MyDeal, contains all the information relating to a client’s capital markets transaction, and is updated on real time basis.

In its pilot phase, MyDeal has raised over $25 billion in the first seven months through over 30 transactions globally.

“Raising capital through capital markets can be a nerve-wracking and complex process,” Global Head of Corporate and Institutional Digital at HSBC Niall Cameron said, adding that “MyDeal radically simplifies some of the most time-consuming and stressful parts of the process.

It gives you real-time access to all aspects of your deal—all available in one place”.

The platform, which HSBC’s bankers can access on a tablet or desktop, uses application programming interface (API) technology to centralise data from multiple channels and presents it using custom-made graphs and visuals, a company release said.

HSBC plans to release the app through the online store for clients to use directly later this year, the release added.