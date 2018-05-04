New telecom policy to be implemented from June
The goals of the telecom policy include universal broadband, creating 4 million jobs, and increasing the share of digital communications in India’s gross domestic product to 8% from less than 6% in 2017
Last Published: Fri, May 04 2018. 10 32 PM IST
First Published: Fri, May 04 2018. 10 32 PM IST
