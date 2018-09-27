Yes Bank denies window dressing of corporate accounts to hide NPAs

Yes Bank had reported a gross and net NPA of 1.3% and 0.59% respectively as on 30 June 2018. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Private sector lender Yes Bank on Thursday said it has not indulged in any window dressing of its corporate accounts to conceal non-performing assets (NPAs).

The bank had reported a gross and net NPA of 1.3% and 0.59% respectively as on 30 June 2018. The bank said the NPA figures are “among the finest in the Indian banking industry”.

“The bank has not entered into any transactions with the intent to do any window dressing of corporate accounts to conceal NPA status,” Yes Bank said in response to a query by the National Stock Exchange if the bank had indulged in window dressing to hide bad loans.

The RBI recently curtailed the tenure of Yes Bank’s founder and CEO Rana Kapoor till January 2019.

