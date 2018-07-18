Amazon, Flipkart sale: Beware of fake WhatsApp alerts

Either in the name of Flipkart or that of Amazon, fraudsters and scammers misuse the brand names to cheat gullible online shoppers. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

You might have come across messages on WhatsApp, Facebook, SMS or email claiming jaw-dropping discounts on e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart. Be careful, chances are these are a scam to trick you into buying from fake websites.

Flipkart has already issued an alert in this regard to all its shoppers asking them to always cross-check such offers on the Flipkart website.

“Be warned that these messages are not sent by official Flipkart channels, but by fraudsters and scammers who intend to deceive you. If you are not careful, you may be at the receiving end of fraud,” Flipkart said on its latest advisory on its website.

Fake websites have urls like flipkart.dhamaka-offers.com, flipkart-bigbillion-sale.com. None of them is official.

Many such websites are attempts at phishing to extract passwords and credit card details. Falling into their trap may lead to not just financial loss but also viruses or malware on your phone, tablet, desktop or laptop.

Flipkart says its customers have reported receiving messages like the one offering a 32GB pen drive for just Rs 25. Flipkart has asked all its customers to report such incidents at its customer care number 1800 208 9898.

“Flipkart takes information security seriously and initiates necessary actions on a continual basis. In the past we have investigated cases and have taken legal action against fraudsters, scammers and impostors, while continuing to strengthen our systems and processes,” it said.