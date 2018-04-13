Boeing, HAL, Mahindra to make F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets in India

The F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Aerospace firm Boeing Co. on Thursday said it has entered into a partnership with state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd (MDS) for manufacturing the F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet in India, the company said in a statement.

“Our partnership with HAL and Mahindra will enable us to optimize the full potential of India’s public and private sector to deliver next-generation F/A-18 fighter capabilities,” Boeing India president Pratyush Kumar said at DefExpo 2018 in Chennai, adding, “together we can deliver an affordable, combat-proven fighter platform for India, while adding growth momentum to the Indian aerospace ecosystem with manufacturing, skill development, innovation and engineering, and job creation.”

Boeing’s Make in India proposal involves building a new, state-of-the-art facility that can be used for programmes such as India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft policy, a note issued by the US firm said.