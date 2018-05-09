Walmart loses $10 billion market cap after Flipkart buyout

In pre-market trading at around 6.30 pm IST, Walmart’s shares on the NYSE were down a little over 5%. Photo: Reuters

Bengaluru: Walmart’s investors reacted negatively to news of the retail giant’s Flipkart buyout on Wednesday, wiping away $10 billion worth of Walmart’s market capitalization, as investors punished the stock in early morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

In pre-market trading at around 6.30 pm IST, Walmart’s shares on the NYSE were down a little over 5%. Walmart’s market cap currently stands at $252 billion, according to stock data from NYSE. However, the stock of Walmart’s biggest rival in the US, Amazon, rose marginally in early market trade. Amazon’s market cap currently stands at $776 billion.

Earlier on Wednesday, Walmart said it had agreed to buy 77% of Flipkart for $16 billion, valuing India’s largest e-commerce firm at roughly $21 billion. Walmart, however, added that it expected operating losses as a result of the deal, along with a negative impact to its earnings per share.

“If the transaction were to close at the end of the second quarter of this fiscal year, Walmart expects a negative impact to FY19 EPS of approximately $0.25 to $0.30, which includes incremental interest expense related to the investment,” Walmart said in a statement.

“In FY20, as we look to accelerate growth in this important market, Walmart anticipates an EPS headwind in total of around $0.60 per share, comprised of: 1) Operating losses of approximately $0.40 to $0.45 per share, assuming minimal tax benefit for losses in the near to mid-term. This amount includes about $0.05 per share related to amortization of intangible assets and depreciation of short lived assets resulting from purchase accounting, which will only last for a few years post-closing. 2) Interest expense of approximately $0.15 per share,” Walmart added.

Bengaluru-based Flipkart was valued at a little over $11 billion after its mammoth fundraising of roughly $3 billion from the likes of SoftBank, Tencent, Microsoft and eBay. In roughly a year, the company’s valuation has doubled to $21 billion after Walmart’s buyout.