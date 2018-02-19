PM Narendra Modi launches Nasscom’s ‘Future Skills’ platform

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the platform via video conference during the inaugural session of the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT)-2018. Photo: PTI

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched Nasscom’s platform—Future Skills—for skill development in eight varied technologies.

Modi launched the platform via video conference during the inaugural session of the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT)-2018. Nasscom also inked an agreement with the ministry of electronics and IT for strengthening re-skilling initiatives.

“We aim to skill and up-skill about two million technology professionals and skill another two million potential employees and students over the next few years,” Nasscom president R. Chandrashekhar said.

“The platform offers skilling and up-skilling in Artificial Intelligence (AI), virtual reality, robotic process automation, Internet of Things, big data analytics, 3D printing, cloud computing and social and mobile,” Chandrashekhar said.

Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said digital empowerment can only happen if there is digital inclusion.

“With the advent of new technologies like AI, Blockchain and IoT, re-skilling of young professionals is critical. The platform for re-skilling and up-skilling of workforce in new and emerging ICT technologies is a complement to Centre’s ‘Digital India’ initiative,” he said.

To a query, Prasad said that the government has appointed a committee under the chairmanship of former Supreme Court justice B. N. Srikrishna to study various issues relating to data protection in the country and make specific suggestions to the proposed Data Protection Bill. The committee is yet to submit its recommendation, he added.