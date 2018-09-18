SBI to run 10,000 ATMs on solar energy

At the end of the June quarter of FY19, SBI has 42.55 crore customers with deposit base of ₹27.47 trillion.

Mumbai: India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) plans to run 10,000 automated teller machines (ATMs) on solar power in the next two years, said Prashant Kumar, deputy managing director and chief financial officer.

“At present, the bank has 1,200 ATMs which are solar-powered, and we are going to take the number to 10,000 ATMs in next two years,” said Kumar.

He added that the bank plans to become carbon-neutral by 2030. “To achieve this, we have also signed-up for electric vehicles. All vehicles, being used by the bank are going to be changed to electric vehicles by 2030,” he said.

Kumar said that SBI has installed solar panels at 150 of its buildings and plans to identify more such buildings. He added that SBI aims to install solar panels on 250 of its buildings in the coming year. As on 31 March, 2018, SBI has installed 151 solar rooftop sites with a capacity of 6.23 MW.

At the end of the June quarter of FY19, the bank has 42.55 crore customers with deposit base of ₹27.47 trillion. The bank has nearly 22,500 branches in India and ATM network of 59,000 ATMs.

The bank on Tuesday also announced the second SBI Green Marathon. It said in a statement that the event will be held in 15 cities across the country. “The event is going to be a zero-waste event and is expected to witness close to 75,000 participants who will run to spread awareness about the importance of cleaner and greener globe,” the statement said.