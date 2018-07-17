IDBI Bank seeks govt view on sale of controlling stake to LIC

Insurance regulator Irdai has given its approval to LIC for the stake purchase. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The board of IDBI Bank on Tuesday decided to seek the government’s decision on LIC’s proposal to acquire up to 51% stake in the debt ridden bank.

The board meeting took place a day after insurance behemoth LIC secured approval of its board to increase its stake in the bank up to 51%.

In a regulatory filing, IDBI Bank said it has received a letter from Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) expressing its interest in acquiring a 51% controlling stake in IDBI Bank as a promoter through preferential allotment of shares/ open offer. The bank’s board considered the proposal and “decided to seek Government of India’s decision in this regard”, the filing said.

Insurance regulator Irdai has given its approval to LIC for the stake purchase. LIC currently owns 7.98% in the bank compared with 10.82% as on 31 March, 2018.

Last month, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) had given approval to LIC to acquire a controlling stake in the state-run lender, which is sitting on a huge pile of stressed assets. Current regulations do not allow an insurance company to own more than 15 per cent in any listed financial company.

During the January-March quarter of 2017-18, IDBI Bank’s net loss stood at Rs5,663 crore.

The government will not receive the proceeds from the stake reduction as the money will be utilised for the bank’s revival. The purchase could happen through issuance of fresh equity so that the government’s stake, which is at present 86%, comes down to below 50% as announced in the Budget.