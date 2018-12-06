India to import Iran oil using rupee payment mechanism
50% of those payments will be used for exporting items to Tehran
Last Published: Thu, Dec 06 2018. 03 43 PM IST
New Delhi: India will import crude oil from Iran using a rupee-based payment mechanism, an industry source told Reuters on Thursday, adding that 50% of those payments will be used for exporting items to Tehran. The US had in November re-imposed sanctions on Iran’s oil exports to punish Tehran for its involvement in several Middle Eastern conflicts.
India is Iran’s second biggest buyer of oil after China.
First Published: Thu, Dec 06 2018. 03 43 PM IST
