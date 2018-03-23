Not on Twitter as slow to respond to tweets: Raghuram Rajan
‘I don’t have the ability to think quickly and respond in, you know, 20-30 seconds in 140 characters, says Raghuram Rajan when asked why he isn’t on Twitter
Last Published: Fri, Mar 23 2018. 10 34 PM IST
Kochi: Renowned economist Raghuram Rajan has not joined Twitter as he was not quick to respond to tweets in a few words in 30 seconds.
“I don’t have time. My sense is that in many of these things, once you start engaging, you have to be consistent.. I certainly can’t because I don’t have the ability to think quickly and respond in, you know, 20-30 seconds in 140 characters,” he said when asked about his absence on social media.
The former RBI governor was in Kochi to address the Global Digital Summit (#Future), organized by the Kerala government.
First Published: Fri, Mar 23 2018. 09 53 PM IST
