Govt expects additional dividend from RBI before 31 March: official

New Delhi: The Indian government is expecting an additional dividend from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) before 31 March, secretary of department of economic affairs Subhash Chandra Garg told reporters on Wednesday.

There have been media reports that the central bank might pay an extra Rs10,000 crore ($1.54 billion) as interim dividend to the government for the fiscal year ending March 2018, though Garg declined to give further details. Reuters