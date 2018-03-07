 Govt expects additional dividend from RBI before 31 March: official - Livemint
Govt expects additional dividend from RBI before 31 March: official

Secretary of department of economic affairs Subhash Chandra Garg says government is expecting an additional dividend from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) before 31 March
Last Published: Wed, Mar 07 2018. 01 30 PM IST
Manoj Kumar
There have been media reports that the RBI might pay an extra Rs10,000 crore as interim dividend to the government for the fiscal year ending March 2018.
New Delhi: The Indian government is expecting an additional dividend from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) before 31 March, secretary of department of economic affairs Subhash Chandra Garg told reporters on Wednesday.

There have been media reports that the central bank might pay an extra Rs10,000 crore ($1.54 billion) as interim dividend to the government for the fiscal year ending March 2018, though Garg declined to give further details. Reuters

First Published: Wed, Mar 07 2018. 01 23 PM IST
Topics: RBI RBI dividend Subhash Chandra Garg department of economic affairs RBI payout

