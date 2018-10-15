IL&FS secures moratorium against all creditor actions
The moratorium, effective immediately, prohibits initiation or continuation of any legal proceedings and enforcement of security over assets of IL&FS and group companies
Last Published: Mon, Oct 15 2018. 07 29 PM IST
Mumbai: India’s ailing Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) said on Monday the country’s appellate company law tribunal has passed an interim order granting a moratorium on all creditor actions against the company and its group firms.
The moratorium, effective immediately, prohibits initiation or continuation of any legal proceedings and enforcement of security over assets of IL&FS and group companies, IL&FS said in a statement.
India replaced the entire IL&FS board earlier this month after defaults on some of its debt triggered sharp falls in stock and debt markets, sparking fears about contagion in the country’s financial sector.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)
First Published: Mon, Oct 15 2018. 07 29 PM IST
More From Industry »
- PNB plans to sell non-core assets of over ₹8,000 crore this fiscal
- Narendra Modi urges oil suppliers to review payment terms to give rupee relief
- MG Motor to drive in electric SUV in India by first half of 2020
- Visa, Mastercard among firms said to miss RBI’s data localization deadline
- SBI launches 6-day YONO shopping festival
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Banks turned wary of NBFCs months before IL&FS defaults
- HUL Q2: Rising input costs face off against healthy demand growth
- Q2 results: DMart finally set to face a reality check
- Temporary staffing: Decent employee additions, margin pressures may sustain
- Gujarat relief for Tata Power, Adani Power underlines sector’s harsh reality