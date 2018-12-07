Indian markets hold their own against major global economies: Sebi

Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: The performance of the Indian capital market compares favourably with the other major global economies, said Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi in a speech at the Financial Markets Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). He added the Indian markets do well on various parameters such as indices returns, volatility and currency movements.

“The volatility in the Indian equity market at 12% is among the lowest compared to major developed and emerging markets like the UK (12%), US (16%), China (19%), Japan (17%), South Korea (14%), Hong Kong (19%) and Brazil (21%),” said Tyagi.

According to him, capital markets will continue to remain volatile on account of various factors, including uncertainty in oil prices, the move towards normalisation of monetary policies by central banks, the US-China trade dispute and geopolitical risks.

As for domestic issues, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) have been facing tight liquidity since September, though much has improved on account of various steps taken by the RBI in providing systemic liquidity. “Of course, the biggest bonanza for the Indian economy has been the fall of about 30% in crude oil prices in the last one month. The macros have much improved since then,” Tyagi added.

About fundraising, Tyagi said development of alternative investment funds (AIFs), real estate investment trusts (REITs), infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) and municipal bonds has also been gradually gaining prominence. As of September, 476 AIFs are registered with SEBI with a cumulative commitment raised of around Rs 2 lakh crore since 2013.

“SEBI is in touch with market participants and if any further changes are warranted in the regulations relating to REITs, InvITs, or municipal bonds, appropriate action will be taken,” Tyagi said.

According to a CII-India Ratings and Research report, ‘Evolving Macro and Micro Challenges to Deepen Capital Market Development’, released at the summit, evolving macroeconomic challenges owing to rising interlinkages between global financial markets and the domestic real economy are likely to catalyse development and deepening of the Indian financial markets.