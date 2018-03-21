US slaps anti-dumping duty on Chinese, Indian steel flanges

In January, the US had slapped anti-dumping duty on finer denier polyester staple fibre from China and India after the Department of Commerce found that exporters from both the countries received subsidies of 41.73% to 47.55% and 9.50% to 25.28%, respectively. Photo: Bloomberg

Washington: The Trump administration has decided to slap an anti-dumping duty on the stainless steel flanges imported from China and India after it found in its preliminary probe that both the countries had provided subsidies to the exporters.

In January, the US had slapped anti-dumping duty on finer denier polyester staple fibre from China and India after the Department of Commerce found that exporters from both the countries received subsidies of 41.73 to 47.55% and 9.50 to 25.28%, respectively.

The Department of Commerce has found that exporters from China and India have sold stainless steel flanges in the US at 257.11% and 18.10 to 145.25% less than fair value, respectively, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

Following this decision, the commerce department has instructed the US Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) to collect cash deposits from importers of the stainless steel flanges from China and India, based on these preliminary rates, it said. In 2016, imports of stainless steel flanges from China and India were valued at an estimated $16.3 million and $32.1 million, respectively.

The preliminary investigation was launched by the Department on the petition by the Coalition of American Flange Producers, including Core Pipe Products Inc. (Carol Stream, IL) and Maass Flange Corporation (Houston). “The United States will not sit back and watch as our domestic businesses are destroyed by unfair foreign government subsidies and dumping,” US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross said.

“This Administration is taking fair and transparent action on behalf of American industry to defend businesses and workers while we continue reviewing the facts related to this decision,” he said. The enforcement of the US trade law is a prime focus of the Trump administration.

From 20 January 2017, through 20 March 2018, the commerce department has initiated 102 anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations—a 96% increase from 20 January 2016 through 20 March 2017, the statement said.

The anti-dumping law provides the US businesses and workers with an internationally accepted mechanism to seek relief from the harmful effects of unfair pricing of imports into the US. Commerce currently maintains 428 anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders which provide relief to American companies and industries impacted by unfair trade, it said. Commerce is scheduled to announce the final determinations in these investigations on or about 5 June, it added. PTI