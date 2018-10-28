Petrol, diesel price cut for 11th time
Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 80.05 a litre and diesel is priced at Rs 74.05 per litre, according to a price notification issued by state-owned oil firms
New Delhi: Petrol price was cut by 40 paise a litre and diesel by 33 paise a litre on Sunday, the 11th straight reduction in rates on softening international oil prices.
Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 80.05 a litre and diesel is priced at Rs 74.05 per litre, according to a price notification issued by state-owned oil firms.
In 11 straight cuts, petrol price has been reduced by Rs 2.78 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.64 a litre.
The rates are off their record high of Rs 84 per litre for petrol and Rs 75.45 a litre for diesel touched on October 4. On that day, the government decided to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 1.50 per litre each and asked state-owned fuel retailers to subsidise by another Re 1 a litre by reducing their margins.
Subsequent to this, the petrol price came down to Rs 81.50 per litre and diesel at Rs 72.95 a litre on October 5, the statement said.
But as the international oil prices continued to rise, price of petrol and diesel in Delhi increased to Rs 82.83 per litre and Rs 75.69 per litre by October 16. But beginning October 18, international oil prices have been falling and rupee has also appreciated.
The twin factors have brought down fuel prices to two-month low. “As per the assessment, the retail prices of petrol and diesel may reign easy in the next few days,” an official statement had said on October 26.
The retail selling price of petrol and diesel is dependent on the international prices of benchmark fuel and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate. This is because a large proportion of country’s requirement is met through imports.
More From Industry »
- FPIs stay bearish on India; pull out $5 billion in October so far
- Amazon India say services boosting large appliance sales
- Telecom tariffs can’t be raised, affordable 5G devices in India by 2021: Reliance Jio
- Reliance Jio rings in the new, setting the tone for others
- Reliance Jio says India is 5G-ready, rivals complain of financial stress
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Near-term risks to earnings growth mask Maruti’s Q2 performance beat
- JSW: Despite signs of stability, rising costs pose a risk to margins
- Yes Bank’s asset quality trips in second quarter; IL&FS exposure may bite
- Airtel Q2: Steady Africa business is no solace as losses in India rise
- Challenges persist for Wipro despite healthy Q2 results