India aims to add 30GW of offshore wind plants by 2030
India plans to leverage scale to bring down offshore energy tariffs by harnessing the enormous wind power potential along its 7,600km coastline
New Delhi: The ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) on Tuesday announced the country’s long-term target of adding 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind energy projects by 2030.
This comes in the backdrop of India calling for expression of interest (EoI) for the first offshore wind energy project in the country being set up in the Gulf of Khambat, off the Gujarat coast. While the first project is of 1,000 megawatts (MW), the government’s plan is to set up at least 5GW of offshore wind capacity by 2022.
This assumes significance as India, the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after the US and China, plans to leverage scale to bring down offshore energy tariffs by harnessing the enormous wind power potential along its 7,600km coastline.
“To give confidence to the wind industry, the ministry has a declared medium and long-term target for offshore wind power capacity additions, which are 5 GW by 2022 and 30 GW by 2030,” the government said.
