Jaguar XJ50 launched in India, prices start ₹1.11 crore
The special edition XJ50 will be available in long wheelbase with three-litre diesel engine option, says Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR)
New Delhi: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover Plc launched Monday a special edition of its Jaguar XJ model for ₹1.11 crore in India to commemorate 50 years of the company’s flagship luxury saloon. The special edition—XJ50—will be available in long wheelbase with three-litre diesel engine option, the company said in a statement.
Commenting on the launch, Jaguar Land Rover India president and managing director Rohit Suri said, “The Jaguar XJ has always been the epitome of Jaguar’s focus on luxury and excellence. With the XJ50, we have raised the bar once again, paying homage to one of the world’s most stylish sporting saloons.”
Among other features, the anniversary edition will have unique intaglio branding and XJ50-badged illuminated tread plates, alongside anodised gearshift paddles and bright metal pedals.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
More From Auto »
- Mahindra First Choice to buy key assets of Carnation Auto
- Donald Trump: China agrees to ‘reduce and remove’ tariffs on US cars
- Car sales remain flat in Nov as weak festive season ends
- Volkswagen aims 95% localization of VW, Skoda cars in India
- Subhash Chandra’s next bet: Lithium ion batteries for electric cars
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Bank employee unions reject IBA wage hike offer, threaten strike
- Govt eyes Rs 9,000 crore from Air India assets sale
- Chinese firms worry the US trade war thaw could be shortlived
- Yes Bank appoints ex-IRDAI chief T.S. Vijayan as independent director
- Jaguar XJ50 launched in India, prices start ₹1.11 crore
Mark to Market »
- Cement firms in South India to feel the chill from price slump in Nov
- No hike in Uttar Pradesh sugar cane price a blessing
- Tyre firms to gain when replacement demand, lower input costs kick in
- Agrarian crisis clear & present danger for Indian economy
- Amazon’s Future Retail deal goes beyond tackling Flipkart