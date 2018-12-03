Jaguar XJ50 launched in India, prices start ₹1.11 crore

The Jaguar XJ50 marks 50 years of the Jaguar XJ in production.

New Delhi: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover Plc launched Monday a special edition of its Jaguar XJ model for ₹1.11 crore in India to commemorate 50 years of the company’s flagship luxury saloon. The special edition—XJ50—will be available in long wheelbase with three-litre diesel engine option, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Jaguar Land Rover India president and managing director Rohit Suri said, “The Jaguar XJ has always been the epitome of Jaguar’s focus on luxury and excellence. With the XJ50, we have raised the bar once again, paying homage to one of the world’s most stylish sporting saloons.”

Among other features, the anniversary edition will have unique intaglio branding and XJ50-badged illuminated tread plates, alongside anodised gearshift paddles and bright metal pedals.

