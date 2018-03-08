 Airtel-Telenor merger approved by NCLT - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Industry

Airtel-Telenor merger approved by NCLT

Followeing the merger, Airtel will acquire Telenor India’s operations in 7 circles of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP (East), UP (West) and Assam
Last Published: Thu, Mar 08 2018. 06 16 PM IST
PTI
Airtel and Telenor had signed the agreement for merger on February 2017. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
Airtel and Telenor had signed the agreement for merger on February 2017. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday approved the proposed merger of Telenor India with Bharti Airtel. The bench approved the scheme with certain conditions.

Airtel and Telenor had signed the agreement for merger on February 2017 under which Airtel will acquire Telenor India’s running operations in seven circles — Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP (East), UP (West) and Assam.

The proposed acquisition has already been cleared by Competition Commission of India (CCI), the market regulator Sebi and stock exchanges BSE and NSE, and it is awaiting telecom department’s nod.

The deal will include transfer of all of Telenor India’s assets and customers and is aimed at augmenting Airtel’s overall customer base and network. It will also enable Airtel to bolster its spectrum footprint in these seven circles, with the addition of 43.4 MHz spectrum in the 1800 MHz band.

First Published: Thu, Mar 08 2018. 06 16 PM IST
Topics: Airtel Telenor Airtel Telenor merger NCLT telecom mergers

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »