Flipkart launches private label ‘Miss & Chief’ for kids fashion
New Delhi: E-commerce major Flipkart on Thursday launched its in-house label for kids, Miss & Chief. Aimed at kids in the age group of 2-10 years, the ‘Miss & Chief’ brand will offer variety from a mix of sporty apparel, colourful designs to princess party dresses, Flipkart said in a statement.
“Kids fashion is one of our fastest growing categories, where we have witnessed a 100% year-on-year growth. This is a testimony to a huge potential this market offers,” Flipkart head of fashion Rishi Vasudev said.
He added that with the launch of ‘Miss & Chief’, the company is looking to address the needs of its youngest fashion consumers while at the same time offering great quality and value for money. The brand would also have a range of STEM toys ranging from remote controlled cars to musical and educational toys.
Latest News »
- Govt mulls tax concession limit for startups on angel funding
- SFIO gets complaint against L&T, firm dismisses charges as baseless
- RBI mulls its own cryptocurrency amid crackdown on bitcoin, others
- RBI said to delaying top banker bonuses amid banking frauds
- Market Live: Sensex trades flat, Nifty hold 10,300 amid US-China trade war concerns
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
RBI monetary policy wears a party hat for bonds and banks
Amazon looks set to take the lead in India, with or without Flipkart
Is job growth finally back on the track?
Banks recover a pitiful proportion of massive amounts of bad loans they have written off
Insolvency auctions set to shake up stodgy domestic steel market