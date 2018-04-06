Flipkart launches private label ‘Miss & Chief’ for kids fashion

With the launch of ‘Miss & Chief’, Flipkart is looking to address the needs of its youngest fashion consumers while at the same time offering great quality and value for money. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: E-commerce major Flipkart on Thursday launched its in-house label for kids, Miss & Chief. Aimed at kids in the age group of 2-10 years, the ‘Miss & Chief’ brand will offer variety from a mix of sporty apparel, colourful designs to princess party dresses, Flipkart said in a statement.

“Kids fashion is one of our fastest growing categories, where we have witnessed a 100% year-on-year growth. This is a testimony to a huge potential this market offers,” Flipkart head of fashion Rishi Vasudev said.

He added that with the launch of ‘Miss & Chief’, the company is looking to address the needs of its youngest fashion consumers while at the same time offering great quality and value for money. The brand would also have a range of STEM toys ranging from remote controlled cars to musical and educational toys.