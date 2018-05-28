CIL unit Mahanadi Coalfields to build power plant in partnership with NTPC
CIL subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields will own 51% stake in the joint venture with NTPC
Kolkata: Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Monday announced that its subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd is looking to build a power plant in Sundargarh district of Odisha in partnership with power utility NTPC Ltd. The CIL subsidiary will own 51% stake in the joint venture, chairman and managing director of the coal miner Anil Kumar Jha said.
Land for the 1,600 megawatt (2x800 mw) power plant has already been secured. Power from the unit will be sold under long-term power purchase agreements with NTPC.
Jha, who was recently appointed chairman and managing director, said another power plant by Central Coalfields Ltd is under consideration. The CIL subsidiary has initiated discussion with NTPC and Power Finance Consultancy Ltd over potential partnership for the proposed power plant. It may be set up in Bokaro district of Jharkhand, Jha added.
